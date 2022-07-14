Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 8,893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.95. The company had a trading volume of 560,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.92 and a 200-day moving average of $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

