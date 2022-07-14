Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 4.6%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

