Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

