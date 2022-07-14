HC Wainwright Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $6.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYRS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 1,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,521. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

