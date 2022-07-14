Head to Head Review: iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ – Get Rating) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and iHeartMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $6.33 billion 0.01 -$201.91 million N/A N/A iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.27 -$159.20 million $0.23 28.96

iHeartMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 1.59% -0.90% 0.83% iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.40% 0.52%

Volatility and Risk

iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for iHeartMedia and iHeartMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 1 3 2 0 2.17

iHeartMedia has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.60%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than iHeartMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 848 radio stations, which included 239 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 79,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, public bike programs, and other spectaculars. This segment owned and operated approximately 380,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

