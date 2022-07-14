Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 173,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,327,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.