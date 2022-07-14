Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.87

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 106772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($74.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

