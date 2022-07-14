Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 11,174 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $29,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BIV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 25,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

