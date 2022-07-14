Highland Private Wealth Management Has $498,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.49. 497,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

