Highland Private Wealth Management Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

