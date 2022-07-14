Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 359 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 51,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,369. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

