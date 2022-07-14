Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 47 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.8% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 557,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $267.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.47. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

