Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 772 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 547,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

