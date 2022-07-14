Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 53,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

