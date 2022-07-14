Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,179 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners makes up about 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 121,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

