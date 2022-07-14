Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $20.81 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066,707 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy accounts for 1.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Vermilion Energy worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 236,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,396. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Vermilion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.