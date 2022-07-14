Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 891,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 108,812 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,460,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,677,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.