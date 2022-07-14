Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 345,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.