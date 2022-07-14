Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,466 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 4,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.19 and a beta of 1.14.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,176 shares of company stock worth $1,548,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

