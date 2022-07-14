Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 939,852 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 2.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of Celestica worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 199,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Celestica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 6,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

