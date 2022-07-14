Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,252. The company has a market cap of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

