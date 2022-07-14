home24 (ETR:H24) Trading 3.9% Higher

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €3.19 ($3.19) and last traded at €3.10 ($3.10). 52,791 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.99 ($2.99).
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.72.
home24 Company Profile (ETR:H24)
