Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 107,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

Shares of HON traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.05. 100,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

