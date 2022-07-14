Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 8,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.