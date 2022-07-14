Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $250.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 250 ($2.97), with a volume of 14553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £343.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,811.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 397.11.
About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)
