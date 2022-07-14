Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $250.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 250 ($2.97), with a volume of 14553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £343.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,811.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 397.11.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.