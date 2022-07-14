Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after buying an additional 228,259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,091. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

