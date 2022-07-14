Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

