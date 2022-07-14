Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Humanigen alerts:

NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 704,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.79.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Humanigen by 262.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 237,743 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 71.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humanigen by 31.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 300,345 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $111,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.