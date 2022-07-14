Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Down 0.2%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 325,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,387% from the average daily volume of 5,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,759 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for 30.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 63.42% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $74,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.