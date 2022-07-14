Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

HBAN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 316,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,275. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

