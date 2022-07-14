Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.
About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.