Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

