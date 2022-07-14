Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypera stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 6,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

