IDE Group (LON:IDE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 104,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 309,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The company has a market cap of £4.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.

Get IDE Group alerts:

About IDE Group (LON:IDE)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Further Reading

