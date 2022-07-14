IDE Group (LON:IDE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 104,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 309,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The company has a market cap of £4.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.17.
About IDE Group (LON:IDE)
