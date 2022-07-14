Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 200,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 206,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $181.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

