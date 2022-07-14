Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Illumina stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,665. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

