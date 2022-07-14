Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 151261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of analysts have commented on IMPUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

