Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.84

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 142442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.7392 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

