InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 75,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

