INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Critical Analysis

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INmune Bio and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -45.50% -36.05% Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.29%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,106.03%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 1,041.10 -$30.34 million ($1.93) -5.41 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,088.53 -$26.62 million ($3.20) -0.16

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Palisade Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

