Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Down 0.8%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

