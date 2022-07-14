Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Acquires C$17,360.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Rating) Director Peter Harry Kinash acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,400.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

