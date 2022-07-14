Insider Buying: Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Acquires £18,874.24 in Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Kay purchased 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,447.95).

Inspecs Group stock opened at GBX 234 ($2.78) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Inspecs Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £237.91 million and a P/E ratio of -54.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Inspecs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

