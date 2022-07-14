Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $175,284.75 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,243.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,258.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,537.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,279.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

