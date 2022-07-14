Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20.

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

