Instem (LON:INS) Shares Up 3%

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) shares rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 774.52 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 767.50 ($9.13). Approximately 30,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 30,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($8.86).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 715.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.97. The company has a market cap of £179.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11,142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Instem (LON:INS)
Featured Articles
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.