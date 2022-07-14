Instem (LON:INS) Shares Up 3%

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) shares rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 774.52 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 767.50 ($9.13). Approximately 30,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 30,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($8.86).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 715.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.97. The company has a market cap of £179.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11,142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

