Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The firm has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

