Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Lowered by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

