Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 134,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,095. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 487,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

