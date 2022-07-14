Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 309,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 530,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

