Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

